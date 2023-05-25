All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko: Russian nuclear weapons are on their way to Belarus

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 18:55
Lukashenko: Russian nuclear weapons are on their way to Belarus

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russian nuclear weapons have already begun moving to Belarus under bilateral agreements.

Source: Lukashenko said this on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Higher Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow, in a video posted by pro-government Belarusian media, European Pravda reports

Details: The Belarusian dictator commented on the agreement signed by the defence ministers of Belarus and Russia on the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

Advertisement:

"A decision has been made to develop what had been said verbally. We had to prepare sites, storage and so on. We have done all that, so... the supply of nuclear ammunition has begun," he added.

Asked whether Russian nuclear weapons are already in Belarus, Lukashenko said: "It is possible. I will come and see."

Earlier on Thursday, the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

Background: At the end of March this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an agreement with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in the republic.

Putin announced at the time that the Iskander missile system, which can be used as a carrier of tactical nuclear weapons, had been supplied to Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: