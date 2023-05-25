Lukashenko: Russian nuclear weapons are on their way to Belarus

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russian nuclear weapons have already begun moving to Belarus under bilateral agreements.

Source: Lukashenko said this on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Higher Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow, in a video posted by pro-government Belarusian media, European Pravda reports

Details: The Belarusian dictator commented on the agreement signed by the defence ministers of Belarus and Russia on the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

"A decision has been made to develop what had been said verbally. We had to prepare sites, storage and so on. We have done all that, so... the supply of nuclear ammunition has begun," he added.

Asked whether Russian nuclear weapons are already in Belarus, Lukashenko said: "It is possible. I will come and see."

Earlier on Thursday, the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

Background: At the end of March this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an agreement with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in the republic.

Putin announced at the time that the Iskander missile system, which can be used as a carrier of tactical nuclear weapons, had been supplied to Belarus.

