White House condemns Russia's missile attack on Kramatorsk

European PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 23:57
The United States has condemned Russia's "brutal strikes" in the latest missile attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast and promised further support for Kyiv.

Source: National Security Council representative John Kirby, quoted by European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: "We condemn Russia's brutal strikes against the people of Ukraine, which have resulted in mass death and destruction and claimed the lives of many Ukrainians," Kirby said.

He recalled that on Sunday, US President Joe Biden had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which they discussed support for Ukraine, the counteroffensive, and events in Russia.

The US "will continue to support Ukraine and provide it with weapons and equipment to defend against Russia’s aggression," the White House representative added.

On Tuesday evening, the Russian military struck Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, hitting a restaurant.

So far, three people are known to have been killed, including a child, and 42 injured. Three foreign citizens are among those injured.

