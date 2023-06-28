All Sections
Zelenskyy: We are advancing on all fronts of the offensive

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 28 June 2023, 00:11
Zelenskyy: We are advancing on all fronts of the offensive

Ukrainian defenders are moving forward on all fronts where they are conducting offensive actions.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "And, of course, the front line. Our heroes, our active actions. Today, we also have advancement! In all directions where we are conducting offensive operations."

Details: The President thanked the Ukrainian soldiers. "Today we have important results in repelling Russian assaults. I am very grateful to you!" he emphasised.

Zelenskyy also paid special tribute to the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade, the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade and the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade. "Thank you for every occupier destroyed and every Ukrainian life saved!" the president said.

