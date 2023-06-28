All Sections
Russians plan to take about 300 children from Ukraine to Chuvashia

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 28 June 2023, 02:38
Russians plan to take about 300 children from Ukraine to Chuvashia
Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Russian occupiers are planning to take about 300 children from the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhia Oblast to Russian Chuvashia for a "holiday".

Source: National Resistance Center 

Quote: "About 300 children should be taken to the Chuvashia Republic, but as known, the Russians do not return the children home, under the guise of martial law in the region."

Details: NRC recalls that the Russian side has blocked travel to Ukraine. This means, as the centre points out, that children are being used as hostages to force their parents to follow them.

