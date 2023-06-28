All Sections
Prigozhin surrendered too quickly, occupiers in Ukraine did not have time to lose heart – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 28 June 2023, 03:45
Prigozhin surrendered too quickly, occupiers in Ukraine did not have time to lose heart – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
DMYTRO KULEBA. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, believes that the rebellion in Russia would have damaged the morale of Russian troops had it lasted two days longer.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with CNN 

Quote: "If this mutiny had lasted for 48 hours more, I'm pretty certain we would have felt a demoralising impact on the Russian forces fighting in the south and east of Ukraine.

Unfortunately, Prigozhin gave up too quickly. So there was no time for this demoralising effect to penetrate Russian trenches."

Background: 

  • The Wagner Group mercenaries advanced 780 kilometres deep into Russia and stopped only 200 kilometres from Moscow. Prigozhin stated that he was stopping the so-called "justice march" to avoid bloodshed and that the rebellion was a protest, not an attempt to overthrow the government.
  • Western media outlets stated that the rebellion in Russia was a "gift" for the Ukrainian offensive and that it was likely to change the course of the war.

