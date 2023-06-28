All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prigozhin surrendered too quickly, occupiers in Ukraine did not have time to lose heart – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 28 June 2023, 03:45
Prigozhin surrendered too quickly, occupiers in Ukraine did not have time to lose heart – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
DMYTRO KULEBA. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, believes that the rebellion in Russia would have damaged the morale of Russian troops had it lasted two days longer.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with CNN 

Quote: "If this mutiny had lasted for 48 hours more, I'm pretty certain we would have felt a demoralising impact on the Russian forces fighting in the south and east of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Unfortunately, Prigozhin gave up too quickly. So there was no time for this demoralising effect to penetrate Russian trenches."

Background: 

  • The Wagner Group mercenaries advanced 780 kilometres deep into Russia and stopped only 200 kilometres from Moscow. Prigozhin stated that he was stopping the so-called "justice march" to avoid bloodshed and that the rebellion was a protest, not an attempt to overthrow the government.
  • Western media outlets stated that the rebellion in Russia was a "gift" for the Ukrainian offensive and that it was likely to change the course of the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: