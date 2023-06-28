Ukrainian defenders kill about 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy a Russian air defence system
Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 08:09
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 930 servicemen, an air defence system, a multiple-launch rocket system, 13 armoured combat vehicles and 6 artillery systems in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 28 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 227,100 (+930) military personnel
- 4,036 (+0) tanks
- 7,847 (+13) armoured combat vehicles
- 4,089 (+6) artillery systems
- 627 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 387 (+1) air defence systems
- 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 308 (+0) helicopters
- 3 499 (+7) tactical UAVs
- 1,261 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,774 (+2) vehicles and tankers
- 563 (+0) special vehicles
The information is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!