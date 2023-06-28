All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill about 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy a Russian air defence system

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 28 June 2023, 08:09

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 930 servicemen, an air defence system, a multiple-launch rocket system, 13 armoured combat vehicles and 6 artillery systems in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 28 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 227,100 (+930) military personnel
  • 4,036 (+0) tanks
  • 7,847 (+13) armoured combat vehicles
  • 4,089 (+6) artillery systems
  • 627 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 387 (+1) air defence systems
  • 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 308 (+0) helicopters
  • 3 499 (+7) tactical UAVs
  • 1,261 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 6,774 (+2) vehicles and tankers
  • 563 (+0) special vehicles

The information is being confirmed.

