Ukrainian defenders kill about 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy a Russian air defence system

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 930 servicemen, an air defence system, a multiple-launch rocket system, 13 armoured combat vehicles and 6 artillery systems in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 28 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 227,100 (+930) military personnel

4,036 (+0) tanks

7,847 (+13) armoured combat vehicles

4,089 (+6) artillery systems

627 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

387 (+1) air defence systems

314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

308 (+0) helicopters

3 499 (+7) tactical UAVs

1,261 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,774 (+2) vehicles and tankers

563 (+0) special vehicles

The information is being confirmed.

