Strikes on Chonhar bridges significantly complicate Russian logistics – UK Intelligence

Strikes on the bridges near Chonhar at the entrance to Crimea have significantly complicated logistics for Russian troops, as evidenced by the rapid construction of a pontoon crossing there.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on 28 June, reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Intelligence has pointed out that on the morning of 22 June, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Chonhar bridges, which connect Crimea with the occupied south of Kherson Oblast and are one of the two main supply routes.

Analysts have noted that this is the shortest route between Dzhankoi, an important logistics hub in occupied Crimea, and the sector in the south of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one of the areas of active counteroffensive operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Quote: "The temporary closure of the route caused vital Russian logistics convoys to take at least 50% longer to reach the front via alternative routes. Reports indicate that Russian authorities almost certainly constructed a pontoon bridge replacement crossing within 24 hours of the attack; it is highly likely that crossings are limited to military traffic only."

Background: UK Intelligence confirmed in their review on Tuesday that the Ukrainian military had liberated a piece of territory in the east near Krasnohorivka that had been occupied since 2014.

