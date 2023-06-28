All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Strikes on Chonhar bridges significantly complicate Russian logistics – UK Intelligence

European PravdaWednesday, 28 June 2023, 09:43

Strikes on the bridges near Chonhar at the entrance to Crimea have significantly complicated logistics for Russian troops, as evidenced by the rapid construction of a pontoon crossing there.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on 28 June, reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Intelligence has pointed out that on the morning of 22 June, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Chonhar bridges, which connect Crimea with the occupied south of Kherson Oblast and are one of the two main supply routes. 

Analysts have noted that this is the shortest route between Dzhankoi, an important logistics hub in occupied Crimea, and the sector in the south of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one of the areas of active counteroffensive operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The temporary closure of the route caused vital Russian logistics convoys to take at least 50% longer to reach the front via alternative routes. Reports indicate that Russian authorities almost certainly constructed a pontoon bridge replacement crossing within 24 hours of the attack; it is highly likely that crossings are limited to military traffic only."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: UK Intelligence confirmed in their review on Tuesday that the Ukrainian military had liberated a piece of territory in the east near Krasnohorivka that had been occupied since 2014.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: