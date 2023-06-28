All Sections
President's Office responds to Orbán's statements: He's dragging Hungary's reputation through the mud

European PravdaWednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:38

The Office of the President of Ukraine has responded to the latest statements by the Prime Minister of Hungary by questioning his subjectivity, saying that Viktor Orbán was dragging his country’s reputation through the historical mud.

Source: The response was posted on Twitter by Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, writes European Pravda

Details: It is time for Orbán to realise, Podoliak noted, that Ukraine, which has been fiercely defending its freedom for 489 days, effectively opposing the post-Soviet neo-empire with the instincts of a historical serial killer, is absolutely subjective and sovereign in its policies and decisions.

"The question is does Orbán himself [have] agency, if he so openly humiliates European values, strictly adhering to Russian propaganda myths... And how much one must disrespect Hungary to so cynically trample the reputation of his own country in the historical mud," Podoliak said.

Advertisement:

In an interview with Bild, the Hungarian prime minister expressed his belief that Ukraine is no longer a sovereign state, as it has become dependent on US and Western assistance.

Orbán also stated that he considers the mutiny of the Wagner Private Military Company in Russia to be an unimportant event. He also asserted that he does not consider Putin a war criminal.

