Russians attacked Kramatorsk using Iskander missiles – Ukraine's Prosecutor General

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:36
Photo: Prosecutor General's Office

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin has reported that the Russian occupiers fired Iskander missiles on 27 June.  

Source: Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "The Iskander missile attack was carried out in the evening [27 June – ed.], when people had just got home after work."

Details: The number of dead has now increased to 9 people as a result of the Kramatorsk attack, including three children, and 60 people have been injured.

Among the dead are three teenage girls – one 17-year-old and two sisters aged 14.

Rescue operations are still ongoing. It is possible that there are still people under the rubble.

It was reported earlier that the occupiers could have hit Kramatorsk with S-300 missiles.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

For reference: The Iskander missile system is designed to hit small-sized and flat targets in the depths of the enemy's operational territory using conventional warheads. It is believed to be a means of delivering tactical nuclear weapons.

Background: 

  • On the evening of 27 June, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, hitting a catering establishment.  
  • Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Oblast State Administration, said that three foreigners had been wounded, as well as a one-year-old child.
  • The shelling took place around 19:50. One rocket hit a café in the centre of Kramatorsk, where there were many visitors, including children. 
  • The building of a well-known pizzeria in the city collapsed. This city has always been crowded, with foreign journalists and delegations visiting frequently.

