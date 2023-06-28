All Sections
"We've advanced a long way": soldier describes assaults on Facebook and Zaluzhnyi leaves a comment

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 28 June 2023, 14:10
We've advanced a long way: soldier describes assaults on Facebook and Zaluzhnyi leaves a comment

Valerii "Mahura" Markus, a sergeant major in the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted on Facebook about a day of assaults and a night spent with the dead bodies of Russian invaders, only for Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi to leave a comment reprimanding him for taking off his body armour. 

Source: a Facebook post and video by Valerii Markus, a sergeant major in the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade

Quote: "We had 24 hours of assaults yesterday. We advanced very far, very deep. On foot, so we are very tired." 

Details: Markus mentioned that he was filming from Russian trenches, where there were large numbers of dead invaders.

He and his comrades spent the whole night in a "small trench" so they would not lose their position and could advance further. The defenders had to sleep on the dead bodies of their enemies.

Markus noted that the corpses did not yet smell. 

Quote: "Now we’ll advance further and deeper, with fighting. It obviously isn’t going to be fast because their defence here is very compact and well-built. So unfortunately, we’ll probably still be here when the bodies start to stink …

In five minutes’ time we’re going to do the next assault. The bastards don't know anything about it; we’ll do it all ‘very, very secretly’. We’ll sneak up on them in two groups and, God willing, take them by surprise."

Details: Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi left a comment under the Facebook post and the early-morning video. Social media users were touched by the way he ordered Markus to get properly dressed, since he was sitting in the trench without any body armour on. "Valerii! Put your gear on right now! Or I’ll teach you a lesson."

 

The 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade is involved in operations in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Background: US media outlets have reported on the slow advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against well-fortified Russian positions.

On 27 June, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that Ukraine had recaptured 300 sq km from Russia in the counteroffensive. This is twice as much as Kyiv has officially announced.

The main counteroffensive efforts of the Defence Forces of Ukraine are being made on three fronts, one of which is Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

