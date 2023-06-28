Ukraine's Armed Forces achieve partial success on Tavriia front, with almost 3 companies of Russians destroyed – Commander of Group of Forces

Ukraine’s defenders have achieved some success on the Tavriia front, with the Russians losing almost three companies of soldiers and 21 units of equipment in a day.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote from Tarnavskyi: "Tavriia front. The advance of our forces continues. We are having partial successes, the enemy is retreating in certain places, and our soldiers are evening out the front line."

Details: Tarnavskyi said Rocket Forces and Artillery units of the Defence Forces had performed 1,222 fire missions in their area of responsibility during the day.

Advertisement:

The Russians’ losses in terms of killed and wounded troops over the last 24 hours are equivalent to almost three companies.

21 units of Russian military equipment have also been destroyed: in particular, two armoured fighting vehicles, two Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles, a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, a BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system, and automotive vehicles.

In addition, Ukraine’s defenders have destroyed five Russian ammunition storage points.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





