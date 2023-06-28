Polish president arrives in Kyiv on surprise visit

On Wednesday, 28 June, Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland, arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

Source: European Pravda reports that the Chancellery of the Polish President announced this on Twitter.

Details: During the visit, Duda will hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They will discuss issues related to the celebration of Ukraine’s Constitution Day.

The presidents will also talk about the current situation in the combat zone in Ukraine and the threat of a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Duda and Zelenskyy will also discuss preparations for the July NATO summit in Vilnius.

Earlier, it was reported that the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, had arrived in Kyiv.

Commenting on his trip to the Ukrainian capital, Nauseda noted that he was arriving ahead of the Vilnius summit with one main message: "Ukraine’s place is in NATO."

