President of Lithuania comes to Kyiv

European PravdaWednesday, 28 June 2023, 09:46

Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania, has arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday 28 June on an unannounced visit, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and take part in events on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Lithuanian president, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As reported, the presidents will discuss the agenda of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, as well as the issue of Ukraine's negotiations on EU membership, and assistance from Lithuania and the European Union to Ukraine.

Nausėda arrived in Kyiv from The Hague, where he discussed further support for Ukraine at a meeting of the heads of seven states yesterday.

From Kyiv, the Lithuanian president will go to Brussels, where a meeting of the summit of European leaders begins on Thursday.

The day before, in The Hague, Nausėda announced that Lithuania has acquired two NASAMS launchers that will be supplied to Ukraine.

