We should prepare to arrange Georgian-Ukrainian border on Psou River – Saakashvili

Mikheil Saakashvili, former president of Georgia, is convinced that soon Ukraine will win, Georgia will be able to return its territories occupied by the Russian Federation, and the Ukrainian-Georgian border will pass along the Psou River.

Source: Saakashvili on Facebook

Quote: "It is necessary to prepare for the liberation of Abkhazia and Shida Kartli [part of the Shida Kartli’s territory is part of the unrecognised republic of South Ossetia – ed.]. This window will open very soon. We must all take advantage of the moment when the Russian army is completely destroyed, and there will be chaos in Moscow...

I do not rule out the possibility that we will have a common border with Ukraine on the Black Sea coast. Today, the existence and victory of our country depend on President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian army.

I am confident in the quick victory of Zelenskyy, the West, the people of Ukraine and Georgia. Let's prepare for the arrangement of the Georgian-Ukrainian border at Psou!"

For reference: Psou is a river in the Western Caucasus. The state border between Russia (Krasnodar Krai) and Georgia (the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia) stretches along the river. The eastern border of the Russian city of Sochi runs along Psou.

