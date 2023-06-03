All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We should prepare to arrange Georgian-Ukrainian border on Psou River – Saakashvili

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 June 2023, 02:38
We should prepare to arrange Georgian-Ukrainian border on Psou River – Saakashvili
PHOTO FROM MIKHEIL SAAKASHVILI’S FACEBOOK

Mikheil Saakashvili, former president of Georgia, is convinced that soon Ukraine will win, Georgia will be able to return its territories occupied by the Russian Federation, and the Ukrainian-Georgian border will pass along the Psou River.

Source: Saakashvili on Facebook

Quote: "It is necessary to prepare for the liberation of Abkhazia and Shida Kartli [part of the Shida Kartli’s territory is part of the unrecognised republic of South Ossetia – ed.]. This window will open very soon. We must all take advantage of the moment when the Russian army is completely destroyed, and there will be chaos in Moscow...

Advertisement:

I do not rule out the possibility that we will have a common border with Ukraine on the Black Sea coast. Today, the existence and victory of our country depend on President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian army.

I am confident in the quick victory of Zelenskyy, the West, the people of Ukraine and Georgia. Let's prepare for the arrangement of the Georgian-Ukrainian border at Psou!"

For reference: Psou is a river in the Western Caucasus. The state border between Russia (Krasnodar Krai) and Georgia (the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia) stretches along the river. The eastern border of the Russian city of Sochi runs along Psou.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: