We should prepare to arrange Georgian-Ukrainian border on Psou River – Saakashvili

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 June 2023, 02:38
We should prepare to arrange Georgian-Ukrainian border on Psou River – Saakashvili
PHOTO FROM MIKHEIL SAAKASHVILI’S FACEBOOK

Mikheil Saakashvili, former president of Georgia, is convinced that soon Ukraine will win, Georgia will be able to return its territories occupied by the Russian Federation, and the Ukrainian-Georgian border will pass along the Psou River.

Source: Saakashvili on Facebook

Quote: "It is necessary to prepare for the liberation of Abkhazia and Shida Kartli [part of the Shida Kartli’s territory is part of the unrecognised republic of South Ossetia – ed.]. This window will open very soon. We must all take advantage of the moment when the Russian army is completely destroyed, and there will be chaos in Moscow...

I do not rule out the possibility that we will have a common border with Ukraine on the Black Sea coast. Today, the existence and victory of our country depend on President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian army.

I am confident in the quick victory of Zelenskyy, the West, the people of Ukraine and Georgia. Let's prepare for the arrangement of the Georgian-Ukrainian border at Psou!"

For reference: Psou is a river in the Western Caucasus. The state border between Russia (Krasnodar Krai) and Georgia (the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia) stretches along the river. The eastern border of the Russian city of Sochi runs along Psou.

