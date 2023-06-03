All Sections
Head of Zelenskyy's office on accusations of cooperation with FSB: I find it funny to hear

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 June 2023, 03:25
Head of Zelenskyy's office on accusations of cooperation with FSB: I find it funny to hear
ANDRII YERMAK AND DMYTRO KOMAROV. SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that the information about his alleged cooperation with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) was first disseminated by anonymous Telegram channels run by the Russian secret service.

Source: Andrii Yermak in an interview with Dmytro Komarov in the film A Year. Behind the Scenes. The President’s Office

Quote: "If we take the language of facts, for the first time allusions to ‘agent of Russia’ and ‘agent of the FSB’ appeared during my work when I represented Ukraine in the Normandy format. I was a very difficult negotiator for them.

Today, our Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) says that for the first time, this information, which, unfortunately, was later picked up by some Ukrainian politicians, appeared in anonymous Telegram channels, which, as our SSU and intelligence services prove today, are run by the Russian FSB.

It's funny for me to hear that because the level of people I'm talking to today – the intelligence chiefs of our American and UK partners – as you can imagine, if these people had such a question for me, everything would definitely be different."

Background: Andrii Yermak said that the International Committee of the Red Cross did not change its attitude even after its president had spoken with Ukrainian defenders and their loved ones after they had come back from Russian captivity.

