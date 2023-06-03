All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kherson Oblast official detained for cooperating with Russians during occupation – Ukraine's Security Service

Roman Petrenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 3 June 2023, 14:21
Kherson Oblast official detained for cooperating with Russians during occupation – Ukraine's Security Service
all photos: The Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained an official from the Kherson Oblast Military Administration who voluntarily agreed to join the "main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kherson Oblast" set up by the aggressor during the occupation of the city.

Source: SSU; UP source in law enforcement agencies

Details: According to UP’s source, the official's name is Oleksii Vanin.

Advertisement:

The SSU says that during the occupation he was appointed as a "senior expert at the accounting and financial analysis department of the forensic centre".

His "duties" included the preparation of fake "expert examinations into the financial activities of businesses".

It was established that during his time in the ranks of the occupying authority, the Russian accomplice travelled to Moscow for "professional development courses".

After the liberation of Kherson, the suspect initially kept a low profile, but he later rejoined the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Printouts of laws, orders and instructions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and documents confirming his "internship" in Moscow were found during searches.

He was remanded in custody and faces up to 15 years in prison.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: