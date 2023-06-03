All Sections
Kherson Oblast official detained for cooperating with Russians during occupation – Ukraine's Security Service

Roman Petrenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 3 June 2023, 14:21
all photos: The Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained an official from the Kherson Oblast Military Administration who voluntarily agreed to join the "main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kherson Oblast" set up by the aggressor during the occupation of the city.

Source: SSU; UP source in law enforcement agencies

Details: According to UP’s source, the official's name is Oleksii Vanin.

The SSU says that during the occupation he was appointed as a "senior expert at the accounting and financial analysis department of the forensic centre".

His "duties" included the preparation of fake "expert examinations into the financial activities of businesses".

It was established that during his time in the ranks of the occupying authority, the Russian accomplice travelled to Moscow for "professional development courses".

After the liberation of Kherson, the suspect initially kept a low profile, but he later rejoined the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Printouts of laws, orders and instructions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and documents confirming his "internship" in Moscow were found during searches.

He was remanded in custody and faces up to 15 years in prison.

 

