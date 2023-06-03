All Sections
Zelenskyy is ready to fly to Latin America to meet with presidents

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 June 2023, 15:26
Zelenskyy is ready to fly to Latin America to meet with presidents
photo: PRESIDENT's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the leaders of Latin American countries that he is willing to fly there to meet with them. 

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Latin American media 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It is very difficult for me to do this in wartime. But I am prepared to do it. 

I have asked, believe me, I’ve asked almost every country: let's have a meeting with the leaders of your continent. 

I’m prepared to fly there; I want to communicate with them. Your people and your society trust their leaders. And if I talk to you and spend time with you, we will see who Putin is in detail and that he is not that great. His time has passed. 

And our nations should be friends and develop. Let us tell you what is happening. 

If you don't have the opportunity to come to us, that's okay. I don't have a crown, and I'm a very unassuming person; I'll come to you. Let's talk together about our steps going forward."

