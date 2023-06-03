All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin's press secretary says Russian leader wants to achieve his goals by means other than war

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 June 2023, 17:10
Putin's press secretary says Russian leader wants to achieve his goals by means other than war
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian Presidential Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, has said that Vladimir Putin was open to proposals that would enable the Russian Federation to achieve its goals by means other than the war against Ukraine.

Source: TASS, with reference to Dmitry Peskov’s interview with Pavel Zarubin, a pro-Kremlin Russian journalist

Details: Peskov claimed that Putin was open to any proposals that would allow the Russian Federation to achieve its goals by means other than the war against Ukraine, which Putin continues to call a "special operation", but that the West had left Russia with no other options but to continue the war.

Advertisement:

Peskov also said that France does not appear to be a neutral country in terms of the war in Ukraine, and therefore it is unlikely to be an unbiased intermediary.

Moreover, Peskov claimed that Ukraine has become a tool in the West’s "hybrid war" against the Russian Federation, and said that "trying to settle the conflict with a tool will lead nowhere".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: