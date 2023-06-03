All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Some Wagner Group fighters remain in Bakhmut, situation on front somewhat shifting – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 June 2023, 17:25
Some Wagner Group fighters remain in Bakhmut, situation on front somewhat shifting – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine. Photo: Maliar’s Facebook

The situation in Bakhmut is "relatively stable" though some Wagner Group fighters remain in the city.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "The situation in the city of Bakhmut is relatively stable. We control the southwestern outskirts of the city. Not all Wagner Group fighters have left the city. Those who remain are training the newly arrived units of the [Russian] army."

Details: According to Maliar, the overall situation on the front is somewhat, though insignificantly, shifting.

Advertisement:

Over the course of the past several months, Russian forces were advancing on four fronts in eastern Ukraine: Avdiivka, Marinka, Lyman and Bakhmut. They then started to become active on two additional fronts: Shakhtarsk and Kupiansk.

"Over the course of this time, enemy forces have been unable to advance to the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The enemy is now depleted and is rotating its forces and regrouping," Maliar wrote.

She noted that the geography of the Russian offensive operations is "somewhat different" compared to the recent months.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Enemy forces did not undertake any offensive operations on three of the said fronts: Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk, though they tried – unsuccessfully – to regain previously held positions on the Bakhmut front. Enemy forces are active on the other three fronts: Kupiansk, Lyman and Marinka, and are conducting rather intensive but unsuccessful offensive operations there," Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister explained.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured

Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed

Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible

Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Russia has enough missiles to target sacred places such as Kyiv – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:40
Intense battles in Donetsk Oblast, there are results – Zelenskyy
00:32
Explosions in occupied Berdiansk
00:11
Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster
23:58
photoZelenskyy holds meeting on water supply to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
23:38
Greta Thunberg calls for Russia to be punished for ecocide in Ukraine
22:55
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses provision of humanitarian aid with his Turkish counterpart
22:32
photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured
22:25
Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed
22:02
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how they determined that Putin uses doubles
21:49
Ukraine gives NATO list of emergency humanitarian necessities after destruction of Kakhovka HPP
All News
Advertisement: