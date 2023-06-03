Some Wagner Group fighters remain in Bakhmut, situation on front somewhat shifting – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

The situation in Bakhmut is "relatively stable" though some Wagner Group fighters remain in the city.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "The situation in the city of Bakhmut is relatively stable. We control the southwestern outskirts of the city. Not all Wagner Group fighters have left the city. Those who remain are training the newly arrived units of the [Russian] army."

Details: According to Maliar, the overall situation on the front is somewhat, though insignificantly, shifting.

Over the course of the past several months, Russian forces were advancing on four fronts in eastern Ukraine: Avdiivka, Marinka, Lyman and Bakhmut. They then started to become active on two additional fronts: Shakhtarsk and Kupiansk.

"Over the course of this time, enemy forces have been unable to advance to the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The enemy is now depleted and is rotating its forces and regrouping," Maliar wrote.

She noted that the geography of the Russian offensive operations is "somewhat different" compared to the recent months.

"Enemy forces did not undertake any offensive operations on three of the said fronts: Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk, though they tried – unsuccessfully – to regain previously held positions on the Bakhmut front. Enemy forces are active on the other three fronts: Kupiansk, Lyman and Marinka, and are conducting rather intensive but unsuccessful offensive operations there," Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister explained.

