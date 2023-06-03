Ukraine's defence forces repel all Russian assaults today – General Staff report

Over the course of Saturday, 3 June, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled all Russian assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 3 June

Details: Over the course of today, Russian forces conducted 19 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct around 10 further attacks. There is an ongoing threat of missile strikes and airstrikes across Ukraine.

Russian forces are continuing to focus their main efforts on establishing full control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Over the course of the day, they carried out 16 assaults, all of which were repelled by Ukrainian defence forces.

Advertisement:

There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, and the operational situation there remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia continues to maintain its forces in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Hatyshche (Kharkiv Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Hremiach and Hai (Chernihiv Oblast); Atynske, Oleksandrivka, Yunakivka, Mohrytsia, Stepok, Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast); and Ivashky, Udy, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Vysoka Yaruha, Pylna, Zelene, Vesele, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Bochkove, Budarky and Chuhunivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

The Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novoselivkse (Luhansk Oblast) on the Kupiansk front. They carried out an airstrike near Serhiivka (Donetsk Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast) on the Lyman front. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Siversk (Donetsk Oblast). Several frontline settlements were shelled: Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out assault operations in the vicinity of Ivanivske, but were unsuccessful. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Kurdiumivka and Bila Hora (Donetsk Oblast). Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, New-York and Shevchenko (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations on the Avdiivka front, but conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast) and shelled Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Karlivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled nine Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces also made unsuccessful attempts to advance near Oleksandrivka (Donetsk Oblast), and are continuing to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages, deploying aircraft to strike Marinka and shelling Maksymilianivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka and Yantarne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Vuhledar and Prechystivka (Donetsk Oblast) and shelled several frontline settlements, including Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Poltavka and Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). They also shelled Vremivka and Zelene Pole (Donetsk Oblast); Burlatske, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Lukianivske and Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Zolota Balka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Burhunivka, Ivanivka, Dachi, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 11 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Ukraine’s defence forces downed three Russian reconnaissance drones.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, an anti-aircraft missile system, and three ammunition storage points.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!