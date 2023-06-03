Russians attack 4 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, injuring one person

On Saturday, Russian troops carried out 10 attacks in Sumy Oblast, injuring one person and destroying infrastructure.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: 87 explosions were observed during the day. Bilopillia, Velika Pysarivska, Krasnopillia and Yunakivka hromadas came under Russian fire [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russians deployed mortars to shell Yunakivka hromada (5 strikes). A civilian was injured in one of the attacks and taken to hospital.

The occupiers shelled Velyka Pysarivka hromada using self-propelled howitzers (12 explosions). An outbuilding and a car trailer were damaged in one of the attacks. The Russians also fired mortars (10 strikes).

Krasnopillia hromada came under Russian mortar fire (8 strikes).

In Bilopillia hromada the Russians fired from mortars (2 strikes) and automatic grenade launchers (50 strikes).

