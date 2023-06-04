Explosions ring out in Kropyvnytskyi

Sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast on the night of 3-4 June.

Source: Suspilne on Telegram

Details: Explosions were reported in the city at around 03:30.

Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, urged locals to stay in shelters.

Background: An air raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 3-4 June, and air defence was activated in Kyiv Oblast.

