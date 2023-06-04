Explosions ring out in Kropyvnytskyi
Sunday, 4 June 2023, 03:41
Sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast on the night of 3-4 June.
Source: Suspilne on Telegram
Details: Explosions were reported in the city at around 03:30.
Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, urged locals to stay in shelters.
Background: An air raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 3-4 June, and air defence was activated in Kyiv Oblast.
