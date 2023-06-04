All Sections
Air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 June 2023, 03:13
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 3-4 June because of a high threat of the Russians launching an air attack, and air defence forces were operating in the region.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration has called on the region's residents not to ignore the air-raid warning and stay in shelters until an all-clear is given, and also to remember about the ban on recording videos or taking photos of the air defence forces’ operation.

The air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine.

Advertisement: