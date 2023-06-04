All Sections
Russian authorities paranoid about blue-yellow colours – UK Intelligence

European PravdaSunday, 4 June 2023, 10:04

Strict restrictions in connection with the full-scale war against Ukraine in Russia have led to the fact that any symbolism with yellow and blue colours causes a sharp reaction and is banned.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence report on Sunday

Some Russian law enforcement agencies at local level are likely to be interpreting Russia’s "draconian wartime legislation" in such a way that public displays of blue and yellow symbols are prohibited, as this might indicate covert support for Ukraine.

UK Defence Intelligence cites the example of a care home worker being arrested on 9 May 2023, after wearing a blue and yellow jacket to work.

"In recent days, Russian National Guard troops arrested a 22 year old man in Volkhov near St Petersburg for displaying which was eventually determined to be the blue and yellow flag of Russia’s own Aerospace Forces," the report states.

According to UK Defence Intelligence, these repressions underscore the uncertainty of a "paranoid Russian officialdom" about what is permissible and considered permissible in an increasingly totalitarian system.

"Criticism of the arrests has come from an unexpected quarter: the ultra-nationalist, pro-war Liberal Democratic party. The party’s own branding features yellow on a blue background," the report authors state.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence has previously indicated that the role of Russian paratroopers in Bakhmut and on the Bakhmut front after the departure of Wagner Private Military Company units is increasing.

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

