Ukrainian parliament's chairman meets with Azovstal steelworks defenders in Türkiye

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 June 2023, 11:09
PHOTO BY THE PRESS SERVICE OF THE UKRAINIAN PARLIAMENT

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament – ed.], has met with military commanders, the defenders of Azovstal steelworks, in Türkiye.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Parliament

Details: Stefanchuk posted a photo of Azov commander Denys "Redis" Prokopenko, his deputy Sviatoslav "Kalyna" Palamar, acting commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade Serhii "Volyna" Volynskyi, Oleh Khomenko and Denys Shleha from the National Guard.

Stefanchuk thanked Türkiye for its assistance in bringing back the Ukrainian defenders.

He said the defenders are determined to continue their struggle and are eager to return home.

Previously: Kateryna Prokopenko, founder of the Association of Azovstal Defenders’ Families, said that the Azov commanders in Türkiye live in a closed facility but have access to information.

Background:

  • On 21 September, as part of an exchange with the Russian invaders, 215 Ukrainian defenders were liberated
  • Those released are border guards, police officers, marines, national guardsmen, members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces, customs officers, and civilians. In particular, Denys "Redis" Prokopenko, Serhii "Volyna" Volynskyi, Sviatoslav Palamar, Denys Shlega, and Oleh Khomenko, the commanders from Azovstal, were released. In addition, among the released were fighters of the Azov regiment – Mykola "Frost" Kushch and Konstiantyn "Foks" Nikitenko, whom the Russians wanted to execute.
  • Five Azov commanders are in Türkiye under President Erdoğan's personal guarantees of protection and security.
  • Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician to whose daughter Putin is godfather, and 55 Russian invaders were handed over to Russia in exchange for the Ukrainian defenders. 

