Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut suffer 7.5 times fewer casualties than Russians – Ukraine's National Defence and Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Defence and Security Council, has stated that Russian losses in the battles for the city of Bakhmut over the past six months have amounted to almost 23,000 soldiers, while Ukraine's losses are 7.5 times lower.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Italian news agency Corriere della Sera

Details: Danilov was asked why Ukraine held Bakhmut. The NSDC Secretary replied that the Ukrainian forces had to defend their cities as, without Ukrainian resistance, Russia would have won the war.

Quote: "Starting from 1 September, when Moscow began using convicts as mercenaries in Bakhmut, 22,816 people [from the Russian side – ed.] have been killed.

Our (Ukrainian) losses were 7.5 times lower.

We have no right to abandon our cities."

For reference: In total, from 1 September to June 2023, Russia lost over 160,000 of its soldiers.

