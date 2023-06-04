Ukraine's General Staff confirms 6 out of 8 Russian Shahed drones destroyed last night – General Staff report

Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed four out of six Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and six out of eight Shahed-136/131 attack drones Russia launched on Ukraine on the night of 3-4 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 4 June

Quote from the General Staff: "Last night the enemy deployed Kh-101/Kh-555 air-to-surface cruise missiles and Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones. According to the most up-to-date information, the air commands’ forces and assets together with air defence units from other Ukrainian defence forces destroyed four out of six Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and six out of eight Shahed-136/131 attack drones." [The Air Force of Ukraine has earlier reported that four out of six cruise missiles and three out of five Shahed drones were shot down on the night of 3-4 June – ed.].

Details: Over the course of today, Russian forces conducted a total of 7 missile strikes and 25 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct around 20 further attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian settlements, injuring civilians and damaging private residential houses, educational establishments, and other civilian and administrative infrastructure facilities.

Russian forces are continuing to focus their main efforts on establishing full control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Over the course of the day, they carried out 23 assaults, all of which were repelled by Ukrainian defence forces.

There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, and the operational situation there remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia continues to maintain its forces in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group made an unsuccessful attempt to enter Ukraine in the vicinity of Zelene (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian forces conducted a missile strike in the vicinity of Vovchansk and several airstrikes near Ivashky, Ohirtseve and Hatyshche (Kharkiv Oblast). They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Karpovychi (Chernihiv Oblast); Znob-Novhorodske, Shevchenkove, Brusky, Oleksandrivka, Sadky, Basivka, Hrabovske (Sumy Oblast); and Ivashky, Udy, Chervona Zoria, Hoptivka, Krasne, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Karaichne, Budarky and Chuhunivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

The Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novoselivkse (Luhansk Oblast) on the Kupiansk front and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dovhenke, Kutkivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) on the Lyman front and shelled several frontline civilian settlements, including Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out assault operations in the vicinity of Ivanivske, but were unsuccessful. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Vasiutynske, Toretsk and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast). Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Avdiivka front.

They conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces also shelled Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled all 16 Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces also conducted an airstrike on Marinka and shelled Hostre, Marinka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces shelled several frontline settlements, including Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Beryslav and Vesele (Kherson Oblast) and shelled Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Novopil and Temyrivka (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepove and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Kozatske, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 10 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Ukraine’s defence forces downed a Russian reconnaissance drone.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, two anti-aircraft missile systems, an ammunition storage point, and two electronic warfare systems.

