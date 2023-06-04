All Sections
Belgium to address Ukraine in regards to alleged deployment of its weapons in Russian Belgorod Oblast

European PravdaSunday, 4 June 2023, 18:39
Belgium to address Ukraine in regards to alleged deployment of its weapons in Russian Belgorod Oblast
Belgian flag, photo by PixBay

The Belgian government will turn to Ukraine for clarification due to information suggesting that Belgian-made weapons were used by anti-Putin armed groups to raid Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Source: This was reported in the material by Het Laatste Nieuws, writes European Pravda 

According to a "reliable source" of the media outlet, Belgian Defence and Foreign Ministers Ludivine Dedonder and Hadja Lahbib will contact the Ukrainian authorities as soon as possible to get an explanation of the situation.

Quote: "These supplies are intended for the Ukrainian armed forces to protect their territory and population from Russian invasion. This is clearly indicated in the documents accompanying each delivery," says the source to the HLN.

"So these weapons are not intended for isolated groups with domestic Russian interests," it added.

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing intelligence, reported that the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion, which fight on the side of Ukraine and which invaded Belgorod Oblast at the end of May, used at least four tactical vehicles previously transferred to Ukraine by Western powers.

These include MRAP-type armoured vehicles with enhanced anti-mine protection, as well as rifles manufactured by the Czech Republic and Belgium and at least one AT-4 anti-tank grenade launcher, which is often used by the US and generally Western military.

The United States has repeatedly emphasised that it does not approve of the use of its weapons for military operations outside Ukraine. Ukrainian intelligence said that Western equipment of the Russian insurgents was a trophy from fighting with the troops of the regular Russian army.

On 22 May, fighters of the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion invaded Russian Belgorod Oblast for the first time. Since then, these groups have raided Russian territory several times.

