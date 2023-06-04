All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belgium to address Ukraine in regards to alleged deployment of its weapons in Russian Belgorod Oblast

European PravdaSunday, 4 June 2023, 18:39
Belgium to address Ukraine in regards to alleged deployment of its weapons in Russian Belgorod Oblast
Belgian flag, photo by PixBay

The Belgian government will turn to Ukraine for clarification due to information suggesting that Belgian-made weapons were used by anti-Putin armed groups to raid Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Source: This was reported in the material by Het Laatste Nieuws, writes European Pravda 

According to a "reliable source" of the media outlet, Belgian Defence and Foreign Ministers Ludivine Dedonder and Hadja Lahbib will contact the Ukrainian authorities as soon as possible to get an explanation of the situation.

Quote: "These supplies are intended for the Ukrainian armed forces to protect their territory and population from Russian invasion. This is clearly indicated in the documents accompanying each delivery," says the source to the HLN.

Advertisement:

"So these weapons are not intended for isolated groups with domestic Russian interests," it added.

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing intelligence, reported that the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion, which fight on the side of Ukraine and which invaded Belgorod Oblast at the end of May, used at least four tactical vehicles previously transferred to Ukraine by Western powers.

These include MRAP-type armoured vehicles with enhanced anti-mine protection, as well as rifles manufactured by the Czech Republic and Belgium and at least one AT-4 anti-tank grenade launcher, which is often used by the US and generally Western military.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The United States has repeatedly emphasised that it does not approve of the use of its weapons for military operations outside Ukraine. Ukrainian intelligence said that Western equipment of the Russian insurgents was a trophy from fighting with the troops of the regular Russian army.

On 22 May, fighters of the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion invaded Russian Belgorod Oblast for the first time. Since then, these groups have raided Russian territory several times.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured

Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed

Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible

Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Russia has enough missiles to target sacred places such as Kyiv – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:11
Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster
23:58
photoZelenskyy holds meeting on water supply to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
23:38
Greta Thunberg calls for Russia to be punished for ecocide in Ukraine
22:55
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses provision of humanitarian aid with his Turkish counterpart
22:32
photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured
22:25
Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed
22:02
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how they determined that Putin uses doubles
21:49
Ukraine gives NATO list of emergency humanitarian necessities after destruction of Kakhovka HPP
21:36
Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP
20:59
Hackers broke websites of Moscow provider and number of Russian companies: they wish success to Ukraine's Armed Forces
All News
Advertisement: