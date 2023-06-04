Zelenskyy: We see every direction of Russia's sanctions circumvention

On Sunday, 4 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a special meeting on sanctions against Russia, where the ways in which the aggressor state circumvents restrictions were discussed.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "Today I held a special meeting on sanctions. The Main Intelligence Directorate, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Government, the Office. We analyzed in great detail how Russia circumvents sanctions and who helps it. Different countries, different companies, without which Russia would not be able to produce terrorist weapons, including missiles.

Unfortunately, the terrorist state manages to use the technologies of the world through a network of suppliers, and manages to circumvent international sanctions regimes.

Advertisement:

We see every direction of circumvention of existing sanctions, every country whose territory or jurisdiction, whose citizens are used by Russia to continue terror. And we must close all such areas – together with our partners – to ensure that Russian missiles and weapons do not contain products of the free world. The necessary steps will be taken."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!