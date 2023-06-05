Media reports on Kadyrovites' visit to Georgia

Georgian media outlets and social media are writing about the visit by Kadyrov’s men to Georgia.

Source: European Pravda referring to Ekho Kavkaza (Echo of the Caucasus)

Details: The Georgian opposition TV channel Mtavari shared video footage of a motorcade of cars with Russian registration plates spotted on a motorway near the village of Natakhtari. Later, a photo of the same vehicles, taken in Batumi, was posted on social media.

Social media users wrote about the visit by Kadyrov’s men to Georgia. They report that a car with the same number plates can be seen in an old Instagram post by businessman Aslambek Akhmetkhanov.

Advertisement:

Kavkazsky Uzel outlet wrote that Akhmetkhanov is the owner of Yugneft, an oil corporation. In 2020, he was given a year's suspended sentence for illegal banking activities. The outlet’s sources confirmed Akhmetkhanov's links to the criminal world. It was reported that he is a Chechen authority nicknamed The Devil.

In April 2020, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Mufti and senior officials of the republic visited Aslambek Akhmetkhanov and reprimanded him for drinking alcohol in the company of women. Akhmetkhanov apologised on the air of the state television company.

Speaking to Akhmetkhanov, Kadyrov demanded that the businessman tell him about the purchase of some weapons. Kadyrov also recalled how Akhmetkhanov's son had started a fight during the Russian freestyle wrestling championship.

It is currently unknown whether Akhmetkhanov himself has visited Georgia. Georgian authorities have not yet commented on the information discussed in social media and the media.

According to Mtavari, the Kadyrovites had been in Georgia for several days and had already left the country through the Georgian-Turkish border.

According to Kavkaz.Realii, a project of Radio Liberty, Chechen opposition Telegram channels also reported on the possible trip of Ramzan Kadyrov's entourage to Turkey on 31 May. A day later, the commander of the Akhmat Kadyrov Police Regiment, Zamid Chalaev, posted a screenshot of the Concorde De Luxe Resort hotel in Antalya, Turkey, marked on a map, presumably hinting at his presence there.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!