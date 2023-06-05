All Sections
Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration considers evacuating civilians from border areas

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 5 June 2023, 16:04

The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration is considering the possibility of evacuating civilians from settlements near the Ukrainian-Russian border in light of the intensifying shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, among other things.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on the national 24/7 newscast

Details: According to Syniehubov, lately the frequency of shelling in Kharkiv Oblast has increased. Over the course of the past 24 hours alone, Russian forces shelled at least 26 Kharkiv Oblast settlements, killing two civilians and injuring another three.

Russian forces also continue testing how well defended Ukrainian positions in the region are; to this end, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are attempting to cross into Ukraine in the north of Kharkiv Oblast; Syniehubov said that one such group was detected while it attempted to cross into Ukraine on the night of 4–5 June. Syniehubov stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully repelling Russian assaults, and the Russians are suffering losses and failing to carry out their operations. 

Quote from Syniehubov: "We are clear about the fact that we prioritise people’s safety above all. We are currently deciding whether to evacuate children and the elderly from border-adjacent settlements where the military situation is intensifying."

