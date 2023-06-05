All Sections
Group of occupiers detected by Special Operations Forces in southern Ukraine was killed by artillery

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 5 June 2023, 17:23
Group of occupiers detected by Special Operations Forces in southern Ukraine was killed by artillery

A group of Russian occupiers was killed on the southern front by the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces (SOF).

Source: press service of the SOF, source of Ukrainska Pravda in the military

Quote: "While fulfilling a task, the operators of the Special Operations Forces detected a hiding spot of a few Russian soldiers. They signalled to the artillery and adjusted its attacks on the Russians using a drone.

When an attack was launched, the occupiers decided to manoeuvre under Ukrainian projectiles. Yet these manoeuvres were futile for a few Russian soldiers."

Details: These events unfolded in Kherson Oblast.

As the video shows, a group of SOF soldiers went to the "grey" zone to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

The SOF operators detected the Russian soldiers in an abandoned building. On the request of the SOF, artillery launched an attack on the building. A few occupiers ran out of the building and tried to change their position in order to hide. The Russians changed the location several times, looking for a new hiding spot but were hit anyway.

