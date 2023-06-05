Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claims that Ukraine has enough weapons to launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces, which would give the country the victory it needs to join the North Atlantic alliance.

Ukraine has been preparing for a future assault for several months to return the territories occupied by Russia, using tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery provided by Western allies.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry did not answer whether the counteroffensive had begun. According to him, the most important thing is not when it will start, but that it will end with Ukraine’s victory, which will make Kyiv's membership in the Alliance possible, the minister added.

"NATO membership cannot stop this war, but NATO membership will stop further wars. That is why the best way to ensure security in the region is to come to the moment when Ukraine becomes a member of NATO," Kuleba said.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed that NATO membership is the next big goal on Ukraine's agenda after it secured the receipt of F-16 fighter jets in the near future.

"We have unlocked all weapons... There is nothing big left [of the weapons – ed.] to fight for," he stressed.

As reported, the United States believes that, together with its allies, it has properly provided Ukraine with military assistance for conducting a counteroffensive.

In mid-May, the media reported that Ukrainian troops had begun a "formation" operation on the eve of the long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian troops.

