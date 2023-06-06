Ukraine's air defence destroys 35 out of 35 Russian missiles – Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine using Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles on the night of 6 June 2023, between 00:30 and 04:00, and all 35 Russian missiles were destroyed by air defence.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force said that the Russians attacked as they usually do – from the Caspian Sea area, with six Tu-95ms strategic bombers.

All 35 cruise missiles were destroyed by air defence assets and personnel from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Most of the Kh-101/Kh-555 were headed in the direction of the capital, in the area of responsibility of Air Command Tsentr (Centre).

