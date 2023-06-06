All Sections
Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs explains the evacuation process near Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 6 June 2023, 13:14
Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs explains the evacuation process near Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

A mobile operative group of specialists was sent from Kyiv to deal with the aftermath of the explosion on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP); 718 police officers are involved as well.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: The mobile operational group includes emergency services specialists, all-terrain vehicles, and additional forces and equipment: boats, Bogun waders, floating transporters, generators, mobile water treatment equipment, and drinking water delivery vehicles.

In particular, 718 police officers are involved to deal with the aftermath of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, and they assist in the evacuation.

 

Police officers continue to assist in the resettlement of citizens from places that are dangerous for habitation, and ensure evacuation routes and maintain order in places of mass gathering of citizens at evacuation points and in areas where evacuees are accommodated.

 

Acting head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, notes that a reserve of police officers has been prepared in case the situation worsens.

