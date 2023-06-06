All Sections
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers announces main priorities following explosion at Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 13:15

Due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), the priority tasks now are the evacuation of citizens, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), and the provision of drinking water.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, summarising a decision by the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations

Details: The commission has outlined four main tasks:

  • The most critical is the development of the situation at the ZNPP. According to Shmyhal, the situation is under control as of now. It is important to prevent the worst-case scenario from developing.
  • Organisation of evacuation of people to safe areas. The first trains from Kherson leave at 13:00.
  • Providing drinking water to the affected areas. Proposals have been developed and project solutions have been prepared. The allocation of funding is underway.
  • Carrying out an environmental impact assessment.

Quote: "Everyone received tasks and orders regarding each of these points. Solutions must be worked out quickly and urgently. Members of the state commission are receiving regular updates on the situation," Shmyhal said.

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Background:

