All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers announces main priorities following explosion at Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 13:15

Due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), the priority tasks now are the evacuation of citizens, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), and the provision of drinking water.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, summarising a decision by the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations

Details: The commission has outlined four main tasks:

Advertisement:
  • The most critical is the development of the situation at the ZNPP. According to Shmyhal, the situation is under control as of now. It is important to prevent the worst-case scenario from developing.
  • Organisation of evacuation of people to safe areas. The first trains from Kherson leave at 13:00.
  • Providing drinking water to the affected areas. Proposals have been developed and project solutions have been prepared. The allocation of funding is underway.
  • Carrying out an environmental impact assessment.

Quote: "Everyone received tasks and orders regarding each of these points. Solutions must be worked out quickly and urgently. Members of the state commission are receiving regular updates on the situation," Shmyhal said.

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: