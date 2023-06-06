All Sections
Three Russian spies exposed at Yavoriv training ground

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 14:31
Two servicemen and a medical worker who cooperated with Russian military intelligence have been exposed at the Yavoriv training ground.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "Under the procedural guidance of the Specialised Prosecutor's Office, two servicemen and a medical worker, who were stationed in different units on the territory of the Yavoriv training ground, have been exposed for treason committed under martial law (Art. 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)."

Details: The Russian secret services had recruited them before the full-scale invasion started so that they could collect information for the occupiers.

Using messenger apps, they provided the occupiers with information about the location of individual units of Ukrainian defenders on the training ground, the results of international military cooperation, visits by Ukraine’s military and political leadership, and the deployment of combat units and locations of military equipment.

Other people involved in the crime are being identified at the moment.

  

Advertisement: