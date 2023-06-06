All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has evidence that explosives were used to blow up Kakhovka power plant

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 19:45
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has evidence that explosives were used to blow up Kakhovka power plant

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has evidence of the occupiers' use of explosives to blow up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in a comment to Suspilne 

Details: Yusov was asked whether there is evidence that the dam was blown up, as it could have been damaged earlier and been unable to hold up any longer.

Quote: "There could be various scenarios. But the preliminary conclusions are as follows: experts see no reason to think that the dam was ‘fatigued’. There are other factors as well."

More details: In response to a follow-up question asking whether there is evidence that the dam was blown up, Yusov said, "Yes. Explosives were used."

