Zelenskyy about the Bakhmut front: Thank you for moving forward

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thanking the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, hinted that Ukrainian defenders have moved forward on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Zelensky in a video address

Quote: "Separately, as yesterday, I want to celebrate today our heroes on the Bakhmut front... Well done, soldiers! The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade – thank you! Thank you for moving forward!".

Background:

Advertisement:

On 5 June, the Ministry of Defence reported that the Ukrainian army was successfully advancing across a wide stretch of the Bakhmut front.

