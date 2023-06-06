All Sections
Zelenskyy about the Bakhmut front: Thank you for moving forward

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 23:11
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thanking the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, hinted that Ukrainian defenders have moved forward on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Zelensky in a video address

Quote: "Separately, as yesterday, I want to celebrate today our heroes on the Bakhmut front... Well done, soldiers! The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade – thank you! Thank you for moving forward!".

Background: 

  • On 5 June, the Ministry of Defence reported that the Ukrainian army was successfully advancing across a wide stretch of the Bakhmut front.

