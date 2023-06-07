All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence investigating causes of destruction of Khakhovka HPP – UK Prime Minister

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 03:37
UK Intelligence investigating causes of destruction of Khakhovka HPP – UK Prime Minister
RISHI SUNAK. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that it is too early to draw final conclusions about the causes of the dam breach at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which are currently being investigated by UK intelligence services.

Source: Sunak quoted by The Telegraph

Quote: "Our military and intelligence agencies are currently looking at it, so it’s too soon to preempt that and make a definitive judgement. But what I can say is if it is intentional it would represent the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of the war, and would demonstrate the new lows we have seen from Russian aggression. 

Attacks on civilian infrastructure are appalling and wrong. We’ve seen previous instances of that in the conflict so far. But it’s too early to be definitive."

Advertisement:

Background: UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly blamed the dam's destruction in Ukraine’s south on the Russian invasion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
21:43
UN Secretary General "concerned" that Russia may withdraw from "grain agreement" in July
All News
Advertisement: