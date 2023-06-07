All Sections
UK Intelligence investigating causes of destruction of Khakhovka HPP – UK Prime Minister

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 03:37
UK Intelligence investigating causes of destruction of Khakhovka HPP – UK Prime Minister
RISHI SUNAK. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that it is too early to draw final conclusions about the causes of the dam breach at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which are currently being investigated by UK intelligence services.

Source: Sunak quoted by The Telegraph

Quote: "Our military and intelligence agencies are currently looking at it, so it’s too soon to preempt that and make a definitive judgement. But what I can say is if it is intentional it would represent the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of the war, and would demonstrate the new lows we have seen from Russian aggression. 

Attacks on civilian infrastructure are appalling and wrong. We’ve seen previous instances of that in the conflict so far. But it’s too early to be definitive."

Background: UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly blamed the dam's destruction in Ukraine’s south on the Russian invasion.

