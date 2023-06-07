All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces hit private house in Sumy Oblast with Shahed attack UAV, leaving 2 killed

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 7 June 2023, 10:42
Russian forces hit private house in Sumy Oblast with Shahed attack UAV, leaving 2 killed

A hit from a Shahed attack UAV has caused a fire and damage to a private residential building in Sumy Oblast, claiming the lives of two people and injuring one more.

Source: Press service for the Prosecutor's Office in Sumy Oblast

Quote: "Preliminary reports indicate that the invaders attacked civilian infrastructure facilities in the Yunakivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] with a Shahed drone at 03:15 on 7 June 2023.

This resulted in a fire and the destruction of a private residential building where two families lived.

Advertisement:

A 41-year-old man was killed in one house, and a 60-year-old woman was killed in another, and her husband was hospitalised."

Details: A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the death and injuries of civilians due to a drone attack on a border hromada in Sumy Oblast.

The pre-trial investigation underway concerns the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: