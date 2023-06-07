Russian forces hit private house in Sumy Oblast with Shahed attack UAV, leaving 2 killed

A hit from a Shahed attack UAV has caused a fire and damage to a private residential building in Sumy Oblast, claiming the lives of two people and injuring one more.

Source: Press service for the Prosecutor's Office in Sumy Oblast

Quote: "Preliminary reports indicate that the invaders attacked civilian infrastructure facilities in the Yunakivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] with a Shahed drone at 03:15 on 7 June 2023.

This resulted in a fire and the destruction of a private residential building where two families lived.

A 41-year-old man was killed in one house, and a 60-year-old woman was killed in another, and her husband was hospitalised."

Details: A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the death and injuries of civilians due to a drone attack on a border hromada in Sumy Oblast.

The pre-trial investigation underway concerns the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

