Almost 24,000 people are missing in Ukraine, 3 more after flooding in Kherson Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 7 June 2023, 12:13
Almost 24,000 people are missing in Ukraine, 3 more after flooding in Kherson Oblast
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Nearly 24,000 people have been reported missing in Ukraine as of 7 June, with 3 more after the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP) and flooding in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Leonid Tymchenko, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

Quote: "This number [of missing persons – ed.] is 23,876 people as of today [7 June 2023]."

Details: Answering the question of how long it should take to contact law enforcement agencies about the people gone missing during the flooding in Kherson Oblast that occurred after the blowing up of the KHPP, Timchenko stressed that there is no need to wait, as when a person goes missing, the police should be contacted immediately.

"We received three calls on the 102 line [the emergency telephone number to contact the police] over the past 24 hours regarding persons who went missing under special circumstances in Kherson Oblast," the deputy minister said.

Background: On the morning of 7 June, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that 1,852 houses on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast had been flooded after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was blown up.

