Almost 2,000 houses on Dnipro's right bank were flooded after explosion at Kakhovka HPP

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 7 June 2023, 08:52
Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said that as of this morning, 1,852 houses on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast had been flooded after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was blown up.

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "No emergencies were recorded during the night. The intensity of the flooding is decreasing. However, due to the significant damage to the dam, water will continue to arrive. According to our forecasts, the water level will increase by another metre over the next 20 hours. Last night, Bilozerka district began to flood, which had not yet been affected by the water yesterday."

Details: He said that as of the morning, 1,852 houses on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast had been flooded.

Prokudin has said that 13 people asked for help overnight, including five residents of the left bank.

As of 06:00, 1,457 people have been evacuated. In particular, 1,286 people have been evacuated from the Korabel micro-district. "The police, the State Emergency Service, the military, everyone is there," Prokudin added.

Background:

23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
