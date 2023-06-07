Almost 2,000 houses on Dnipro's right bank were flooded after explosion at Kakhovka HPP
Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said that as of this morning, 1,852 houses on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast had been flooded after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was blown up.
Source: Prokudin on Telegram
Quote from Prokudin: "No emergencies were recorded during the night. The intensity of the flooding is decreasing. However, due to the significant damage to the dam, water will continue to arrive. According to our forecasts, the water level will increase by another metre over the next 20 hours. Last night, Bilozerka district began to flood, which had not yet been affected by the water yesterday."
Details: He said that as of the morning, 1,852 houses on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast had been flooded.
Prokudin has said that 13 people asked for help overnight, including five residents of the left bank.
As of 06:00, 1,457 people have been evacuated. In particular, 1,286 people have been evacuated from the Korabel micro-district. "The police, the State Emergency Service, the military, everyone is there," Prokudin added.
Background:
- On the night of 5-6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka reservoir threatens the safety of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
- Destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused an ecological catastrophe. Water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. The blowing up of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant created by the Russians would not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory nor increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.
