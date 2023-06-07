Almost 2,000 houses on Dnipro's right bank were flooded after explosion at Kakhovka HPP

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said that as of this morning, 1,852 houses on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast had been flooded after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was blown up.

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "No emergencies were recorded during the night. The intensity of the flooding is decreasing. However, due to the significant damage to the dam, water will continue to arrive. According to our forecasts, the water level will increase by another metre over the next 20 hours. Last night, Bilozerka district began to flood, which had not yet been affected by the water yesterday."

Advertisement:

Details: He said that as of the morning, 1,852 houses on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast had been flooded.

Prokudin has said that 13 people asked for help overnight, including five residents of the left bank.

As of 06:00, 1,457 people have been evacuated. In particular, 1,286 people have been evacuated from the Korabel micro-district. "The police, the State Emergency Service, the military, everyone is there," Prokudin added.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!