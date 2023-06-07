Energodar city hall recommends that local residents leave city

Since the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP can get out of control at any moment, the city authorities recommend that people living near the city of Enerhodar leave the city.

Source: Ivan Samoydyuk, First Deputy Mayor of Enerhodar, in a comment for Radio Svoboda’s News of the Azov Area project

Quote: "Nothing changed during the entire year of occupation since they (the Russian military – ed.) came there. As for whether they can threaten an accident (at the ZNPP) or not…?

Of course, there are no overt threats, but the way the station is operated, due to the fact that there are store points of equipment and ammunition on the territory of the station, it is clear that the situation can get out of control and become critical at any time."

Details: The official advises that citizens leave Enerhodar and the area around it as soon as possible.

For those who can't do it for now but own a vehicle, it is recommended to keep it fully stocked with available survival kits, documents and valuables.

"Because if the situation gets out of control, we can expect that they (occupiers) will be obliged and forced to provide "corridors" for the population to leave that territory," added the deputy mayor of Enerhodar.

Background: On 26 May, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that in the coming hours, Russian invaders are preparing a large-scale provocation to simulate an accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Yurii Malashko reported earlier on Wednesday that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP was stable – in spite of the explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said that although the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP may affect the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the situation there will be stable for the next four months.

Russian troops occupied the city of Enerhodar and the nearby Zaporizhzhia NPP late in February 2022.

