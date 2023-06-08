Russians fire on Sumy Oblast 17 times in one day, causing destruction

The Russian occupiers carried out 17 attacks on Sumy Oblast over the course of 7 June, resulting in a total of 153 strikes, causing damage to business property and an administrative building.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Mortar bombardment (2 explosions) was recorded in the Esmansk Hromada.

There were attacks using mortars (12 explosions) and artillery (33 explosions) in the Znob-Novhorod Hromada.

Bombardment using mortars (31 explosions) was carried out in the Seredyna-Buda Hromada. As a result of one of these attacks, the administrative building of the village council, the village church, and the former kindergarten were damaged.

The Russian forces dropped five mortar bombs on the territory of the Shalyhyne hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village and adjacent settlements – ed.).

The Russian occupiers fired using mortars (29 explosions) and artillery (five explosions) on the Yunakivka hromada.

They fired using artillery (11 explosions) on the Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

The Myropillia hromada was bombarded with mortars (six explosions).

Russian forces dropped seven mortar bombs on the territory of the Khotin hromada. A local company’s warehouses and a truck were damaged, and 4 tonnes of wheat were destroyed in the bombardment.

