There were over 10 assassination attempts on Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, survived over 10 assassination attempts.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in an interview for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "We know for sure that there were more than 10 attempts, and there is an official sentence to the degree possible for a factually non-existent state, which is the Russian Federation. Budanov is one of the important targets for the ‘Russian world’, Russian propaganda and the ruling regime of Putin.

He realises it and, as he publicly stated, believes that this is a positive sign, which means that the work is being done correctly. So all the safety measures are being taken, but they do not affect the work of the institution. After all, I believe that it is Putin and his associates who should be afraid."

Details: Yusov added that no attempts on life or missile attacks, or many other means Russia resorts to have stopped and will not stop the Defence Intelligence.

Background: Recently, the Russian forces spread fake news about the alleged death of Budanov.

