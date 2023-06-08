All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There were over 10 assassination attempts on Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 8 June 2023, 17:36
There were over 10 assassination attempts on Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Kyrylo Budanov, photo from GUR.GOV.UA

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, survived over 10 assassination attempts.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in an interview for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "We know for sure that there were more than 10 attempts, and there is an official sentence to the degree possible for a factually non-existent state, which is the Russian Federation. Budanov is one of the important targets for the ‘Russian world’, Russian propaganda and the ruling regime of Putin.  

He realises it and, as he publicly stated, believes that this is a positive sign, which means that the work is being done correctly. So all the safety measures are being taken, but they do not affect the work of the institution. After all, I believe that it is Putin and his associates who should be afraid."

Advertisement:

Details: Yusov added that no attempts on life or missile attacks, or many other means Russia resorts to have stopped and will not stop the Defence Intelligence.

Background: Recently, the Russian forces spread fake news about the alleged death of Budanov.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: