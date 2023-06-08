Russia has enough missiles to target sacred places such as Kyiv – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

As Russian missile attacks subsided following their attempts to cripple the Ukrainian energy sector, the occupiers had enough time to produce missiles to continue their missile terror in May.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, in an interview to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "They still maintain the capacity to produce new missiles. Apart from that, when we are talking about missile attacks, they can be different.

At the first stage of the full-scale invasion and afterwards, as they tried to plunge Ukraine into a total blackout, they did not spare any missiles. Then Russia wasted a bigger part of the high-precision missiles in its arsenal.

After Russia’s total failure in its winter ‘blitzkrieg’ against Ukraine’s energy sector, the attacks subsided. And during this time, they produced something. For example, Ruscist can produce around 30 Kalibr missiles a month. Less Kinzhals and Iskanders.

In addition, their tactics have changed. Now it is hybrid, when they use Shahed drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles at the same time."

Details: According to Yusov, if earlier the whole Ukraine was under attack, now the Russians select key targets for themselves. And Kyiv has become a sacred target for Putin’s regime.

The representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence notes that the Russians still have resources, but they are unable to repeat the same large-scale attacks akin to the ones they were carrying out at the start of the invasion or in the winter.

