Hackers broke websites of Moscow provider and number of Russian companies: they wish success to Ukraine's Armed Forces

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 8 June 2023, 20:59

Hackers broke into a number of Russian websites and published banners there to support the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; in particular, the website of the Moscow provider Infotel JVC was hacked.

Source: Economichna Pravda, referring to social media 

Details: Infotel JSC is a Moscow-based provider that is responsible for interaction between the Central Bank of Russia and other legal entities in Russia (banks, online stores, credit institutions, etc.). 

Due to the cyberattack, major Russian banks and credit institutions across the Russian Federation do not have access to banking systems and cannot make payments. There may also be interruptions in communication in Moscow.

In addition, a number of websites "expressed" support for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

Sites that were hacked earlier: https://akvamatika.com/; https://www.tehnika4u.ru/https://army25.ru/; https://www.katrenstyle.ru/, and website of the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius in Moscow (lavra-podvorie.ru) 

The monastery's website posted the same "blessing of the counteroffensive" that was recently posted on Patriarch Kirill's website.

Other websites posted similar content in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including a description of who started the war and why.

 

Background: In late May, hackers broke the official website of the residence in Peredelkino belonging to Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church.

