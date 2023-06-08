All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hackers broke websites of Moscow provider and number of Russian companies: they wish success to Ukraine's Armed Forces

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 8 June 2023, 20:59

Hackers broke into a number of Russian websites and published banners there to support the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; in particular, the website of the Moscow provider Infotel JVC was hacked.

Source: Economichna Pravda, referring to social media 

Details: Infotel JSC is a Moscow-based provider that is responsible for interaction between the Central Bank of Russia and other legal entities in Russia (banks, online stores, credit institutions, etc.). 

Due to the cyberattack, major Russian banks and credit institutions across the Russian Federation do not have access to banking systems and cannot make payments. There may also be interruptions in communication in Moscow.

Advertisement:

In addition, a number of websites "expressed" support for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

Sites that were hacked earlier: https://akvamatika.com/; https://www.tehnika4u.ru/https://army25.ru/; https://www.katrenstyle.ru/, and website of the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius in Moscow (lavra-podvorie.ru) 

The monastery's website posted the same "blessing of the counteroffensive" that was recently posted on Patriarch Kirill's website.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Other websites posted similar content in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including a description of who started the war and why.

 

Background: In late May, hackers broke the official website of the residence in Peredelkino belonging to Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: