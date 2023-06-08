All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses provision of humanitarian aid with his Turkish counterpart

European PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 22:55

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, had his first conversation ever with Hakan Fidan, the newly-appointed Head of Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry. 

Source: European Pravda

Details: In his Twitter, Kuleba reported that he congratulated Fidan on his appointment and informed him of the "dire humanitarian and environmental consequences of the Kakhovka disaster."

"He affirmed that Türkiye is working on providing humanitarian assistance to alleviate the crisis," the minister added. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye has briefly stated that the ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as that Kuleba invited his Turkish counterpart for a visit to Ukraine. 

On 7 June, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Erdoğan offered Zelenskyy to set up a commission involving "experts from the warring parties, the UN, and the international community, including Türkiye'' to conduct a "detailed investigation" into the explosion at the Kakhovka dam.

After the Russians destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on the night of 5-6 June, a number of countries in the EU and the United States have provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid. Moldova offered to send its emergency workers to Kherson Oblast. 

