Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 9 June 2023, 03:50
Russian agents are being rooted out, Western support is becoming more significant – official
OLEKSII DANILOV. PHOTO: DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said that Russian agents in Ukraine and other democratic countries are being actively rooted out, and that Western assistance is becoming more significant.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Ukrainske Radio

Quote: "At one time, Russian propaganda was very effective in almost all countries. Moreover, it proved to everyone that our country did not have the capacity to withstand the invasion that would be carried out by the Russian Federation. And in February and early March 2022, when it all started, many countries were watching from around the corner to see how it would end.

As soon as we started to resist, and we told all our partners from the very beginning that we would defend our country, as soon as we started to make some progress, more and more help started to come in.

And I can say that the assistance from partner countries that was received in March-April-May 2022 and the assistance that started to arrive in March-April 2023 are at completely different levels.

I want to say that a lot of processes have been going on lately. In this regard, more and more countries are finding so-called ‘agents of influence’, true spies who have been working for the Russian Federation on their territory.

If we analyse what happened, say, a year, two or three years ago and what is happening now, we see tremendous changes in this area."

